Traditional ruler, 14 others docked for alleged attempted murder, theft

Oba Solomon Akinola, the traditional ruler of Oko kingdom, has been docked in an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso over alleged attempted murder and theft of a motorcycle.

The traditional ruler was arraigned on Friday alongside 14 before the State High Court for alleged murder and theft.

Other defendants include Sunday Aderinto, Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Rafiu Ganiu and Adejare Adeleru.

Other defendants are Zachiaus Adeleru, Kamorudeen Ajibade, Raji Rasaq, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan,Olusegun Oyelekan, Sheriff Adio and Ogunmola Samson.

The state prosecuting counsel, I.O. Abdulazeez, told the court that the defendants were facing a 29-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, rough handling, attempted murder, robbery, stealing, damaging of property, forceful entry and assault.

Abdulazeez said the incident happened on May 7, 10 and September 3, 2021 at Aagba, Surulere Local Government area of Oyo State.

According to the State counsel, Dr. Isaac Abiodun had petitioned the Oyo State Police Command over allegations of threat to life over the land situated in Aagba, upon which he had previously secured court judgment as the rightful owner.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 355, 320, 332, 390 (3), 7 (4), 7(c ) 451 of the Criminal Codes Cap 38 vol. ii 38 Law of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendants counsel, M. Folounsho, told the court that the suit was not properly filed before the court and urged the court not to remand his clients.

In his ruling, Justice K.A. Adedokun, advised the state counsel to go back and file the suit appropriately and adjourned the case until November 21 for re-arraignment.