Tinubu’s Aide to Atiku: You’re not a decent man, no one should assault his friend this way

Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar, as an indecent man.

The presidential aide said this on his X handle on Tuesday following the battle over the university certificate of Tinubu.

Former Vice President Abubakar had gone to court in the United States of America to demand for the certificate of Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

The certificate was eventually made available to the lawyer of the PDP presidential candidate on Monday.

Ajayi said no one should go after a friend like Abubakar had done in the case of Tinubu.

He wrote: “For me, the issue is not whether President Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University or not.

“It is the fact that former Vice President Atiku is not a decent man.

“Nobody should subject his or her friend to the level of assault and indignity he has subjected President Tinubu to because of earthly position and contestation for power.”

Ajayi said with the level of support Tinubu rendered to Abubakar when his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, went after him in their last years together in power, the former Vice President should not have pursued the former two-term Lagos State Governor in such a relentless manner.

He added: “We are talking of a Tinubu that had moved mountains for Atiku in the past.

“A Tinubu that offered Atiku a shelter when he was thoroughly beaten by rain and stripped naked by President Obasanjo and his party PDP in 2007.

“No friend should become what Ekiti people call ‘aleni mo deyin’, a relentless pursuer like former VP Atiku regardless of the prize!”