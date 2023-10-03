Ajaka, SDP can’t escape justice with concocted, tactless lies, says Kogi APC

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress Campaign Council has reiterated its call on security agencies to bring the killers of a female APC supporter to book, while also calling the attention of the public to what it described as the latest lies that had been concocted by the Social Democratic Party on the matter.

The Council said after being exposed by the Police, and after the APC Campaign’s World Press Conference on Monday, it was not out of place for the SDP candidate to defend himself with all manner of lies.

The Director, Media and Publicity/Spokesman of the Campaign, Kingsley Fanwo, however, said the SDP had chosen the wrong platform to do that, showing the tactless, lacklustre approach of the ill-prepared and desperate candidate.

Fanwo said: “It is natural that killers get confused after killing because of the sacred nature of human life. We can understand Muritala Yakubu Ajaka’s confusion and delusion right now. But he must pay for his sins.”

He said, after causing the death of an innocent woman with his alleged political brigandage, that he could still “heartlessly mock the dead with his lies is unfortunate.”

Fanwo stated, “We reported to the Police and other security agencies. And we have reported to the world and given a graphic narrative of how the SDP thugs killed a member of our party.

“Thankfully, the Police have released their preliminary reports and the SDP candidate should honour the invitation of security agencies to explain why his thugs killed the innocent Kotonkarfe woman and left the entire community mourning.

“While explaining the blood on his hands, he can as well give evidence of his recent claims to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

“His macabre dance on the grave of an innocent woman won’t save him. He has murdered sleep and has a date with the rule of law. We won’t glorify him with any serious response.

“Kogites now know him better and they know who is arming thugs and giving them uniforms.

“After killing a soul with his political brigandage, that he could still heartlessly mock the dead with his lies is unfortunate. Our member won’t die in vain.”