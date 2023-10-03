BBNaija All Stars gulped  N5.5 billion – MultiChoice

Multichoice Nigeria Tuesday disclosed that N5.5 billion was invested in the production of the just-concluded “All Stars” edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this during the cash prize presentation to the winner of the All Stars show, Ilebaye Odiniya, in Lagos.

Ilebaye was given a cheque of N120 million and the key to her new SUV from Innosons Motors.

Tejumola said that over 2,000 individuals were also employed to execute the show.

She said the show generated over 1.53 billion voters across all regions.

“This year, we have backed this commitment up with a total investment of NGN5.5 billion, covering the costs of production, construction, fittings, technical, licensing, satellite, and marketing in the production of this season of Big Brother Naija.

“And of course, there is the direct impact of over 2000 individuals employed to bring this project to life.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are proud to be part of creating opportunities for growth for the youth in their quest to build great futures.

“This year Biggieverse was opened as Big Brother invited into it your favorite All-Stars 20 game players, four house guests, nine Jury members and 12 Wager Task Judges and the parrot who all together delivered a riveting show that kept us all entertained for 71 days,” she said.

Tejumola described the Big Brother All Stars as a season of love rekindled, new friendships, settling scores, comedic moments, fantastic showcase of talent and a battle for dominance.

She appreciated the lead sponsor of the show, MoniePoint Microfinance Bank and the associate sponsor, HFM Online Trading, for partnering with MultiChoice to deliver a Biggieverse of pure entertainment.

She also appreciated other sponsors of the show.

“In this 20th year of Africa Magic’s operations in Nigeria, we thank you for choosing to make magic with us.

“Thank you, our loyal viewers, for your love and support that sustains the conversations around all our productions.

“Congratulations Baye, the resident GenZ Baddie on conquering in Biggieverse and emerging the winner of the very first Big Brother Naija All-Stars Season.

“Our commitment to showcasing the best in sporting, entertainment and telling uniquely authentic indigenous stories remains unwavering,” she said.

Earlier, the winner of the All Stars show, Ilebaye, who expressed excitement over her victory appreciated MultiChoice, her family, fans and fellow ex-housemates.

“I want to thank Big Brother, my family, sponsors, host of the show, supporters and people who did not sleep to ensure the success of the show. I promise to make you all proud and make good use of the money,” she said.

Also, Chinedu Okpara, Head of Product Marketing at MoniePoint, who described the show as an exciting one expressed joy in partnering with MultiChoice to execute the All Stars show.

“The show was an exciting one, lots of drama for us. We are happy to be a part of this.

“We have been able to fulfil one of our dreams of empowering dreams and we will continue to look for more opportunity like this,” he said.