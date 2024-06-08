Tinubu inaugurates N21b VP’s residence abandoned since 2015g

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the N21 billion official residence of the Vice President, which was abandoned since 2015.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, inaugurated the building on Friday in Abuja.

He reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of his administration to the principles of accountability, transparency and efficient utilisation of resources for the betterment of the country.

He stated that the provision of suitable residence for the Vice President was not merely a matter of convenience, but a symbol of respect for the office and the individuals occupying it.

Tinubu added that the completion of the project was a testimony to the respect and affection that the president had for the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Shettima said: “President Bola Tinubu deserves special commendations.

“We have seen how vice presidents were treated in the past.

“However, with the present dispensation, it is a different ball game.”

The President said that the decision to complete the project after going through the required due process was highly commendable.

According to him: “It is not a secret that the project has faced numerous challenges over the years, including delayed and abandonment by the previous administration.

“However, rather than dwell on past shortcomings, we have chosen to take this opportunity to demonstrate our resolve to confront obstacles, head on.

“We also resolved to deliver on the promises made to the Nigerians in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which has completion of inherited projects as one of its cardinal objectives.

“As we commission this state-of-the-art edifice, we are fulfilling a long standing commitment and reaffirming our unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency and efficient utilisation of resources for the betterment of the our nation.

“I hold a very strong opinion that abandoning projects after substantial expenditures has been incurred is inherently wasteful.

“It is in the best interest of the government and the public to see them through to completion.”

Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for taking up the responsibility to complete the project to avoid wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said the project was awarded in 2010 at the cost of N7 billion, but was abandoned in 2015.

Wike said: “It was in January this year (2024) that we had to review the project to N21 billion, from N7 billion, that means additional N14 billion.

“For a Vice-President’s residence to take 14 good years and then Mr. President, within a year, made it a reality, this is what is called renewed hope.”

Wike recalled that when he came on board as minister in August 2023, the project site was a bush, adding: “I, therefore, went to the President and told him criminals had taken over the place and the President directed that I should make sure that the project is completed.

The Minister thanked the President for supporting the completion of the project and ensuring his Vice lived in a comfortable environment.