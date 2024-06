BBNaija star says marriage is not for everyone

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star and chef, Uriel Oputa, popularly known as Uriel, has told critics questioning her single status to back-off as marriage is not for everyone.

Uriel, who is also an entrepreneur and chef, took to her Instagram page: @urielmusicstar: to address the issue.

She said marriage is not an achievement, the reason why she does not feel any pressure from the family or the public.

According to her, she does not need validation from social media to prove that she is married or not.

She added that posting her partner or relationship status on social media was a prohibition for her.

Uriel wrote: “Marriage isn’t for everyone.

“If you think marriage is an achievement, that’s on you.

“How do you know I’m not married?

“Do you think everyone needs validation from social media?”

Uriel went ahead to reiterate that she would never post about her partner or relationship status on social media.

She added: “I would never post my marriage or my partner’s full face here.

“Age-shaming and marriage-shaming is so 2018.

“Let’s maintain this energy and save the lives of young men and women.”

On the topic of trolls who bully people on social media, Uriel reassured them that she is bully-proof.

She said: “Bullying doesn’t work with me.

“I went to an all-white school and I was the blackest kid that ever liveth.”

She became famous after appearing in Big Brother Naija Season 2 in 2017 and ever since then she has built a successful career in various fields.