Tinubu extols Pastor Adeboye’s virtues at 81

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent special birthday goodwill message to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God on his 81st birthday anniversary.

The President-elect in his goodwill message noted that Pastor Adeboye has been a tremendous blessing to Nigeria, Africa and the world with his ministerial work as an influential preacher and leader.

Tinubu in a statement by his Media Office, signed by Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, noted with excitement his personal and family relationship with Pastor Adeboye from the time he was Governor of Lagos State and how the annual Lagos State Thanksgiving Service started by his administration has continued to be conducted till date by the Redeemed Church leader.

“Today, I rejoice with Pastor E.A. Adeboye on his special day and praise God on his behalf for the privilege to see his 81st birthday in good health and even greater commitment to the work of God as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide.

“As a minister of the gospel, Baba Adeboye has been an exemplary model whose teachings and counsel have continued to serve as moderating and stabilising influence in our country.

“On behalf of my family, I wish Baba Adeboye many glorious years in the service of God and the unfailing service to humanity. Happy birthday.”