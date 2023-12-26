Three inmates escape from correctional centre in Ogun

Three inmates of the Correctional Centre in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have escaped from custody.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the State, Victor Oyeleke, confirmed this in Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

The escapees, according to Oyeleke, scaled the fence of the facility and bolted away on Saturday.

He added that a manhunt had begun for the jail breakers.

Oyeleke indicated: “The escape is confirmed. It happened in the early hours of Saturday at about 3 a.m.

“A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised.

“We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their family members.

“We are working with sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back”.

Oyeleke assured that the jail breakers would certainly be rearrested.