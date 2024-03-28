Teenager allegedly stabs man to death with knife in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old Usman Ibrahim who allegedly stabbed his friend, Khalid Ibrahim, 25, to death with a knife during an argument.

The spokesperson of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the suspect used a sharp knife to stab the deceased on the chest, which led to his death at Magama-Gumau in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Wakil said: “Yesterday (Tuesday) March 26, at about 2000 hours, the Command received a report of culpable homicide from Gumau outstation that two people engaged in a fight and as a result of which Usman Ibrahim used a sharp knife against Khalid Ibrahim causing a serious injury to his body.

“As soon as we received the report, the Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, gave directives to the DPO, Toro Division to move immediately to the scene.”

He added that the victim was immediately evacuated and rushed to the General Hospital, Toro for medical attention as enshrined in the laws and as global best practices.

He added: “On reaching the hospital, he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“His corpse was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites.”

According to him, CP Mohammed has directed the DPO, Toro Division to commence unbiased investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the development.

“The suspect would be charged to court after interrogation,” Wakil said.