Suspected land grabbers with dangerous weapons invade Ondo community

In a distressing incident, suspected land grabbers, armed with dangerous weapons, reportedly disrupted an ongoing housing project in Isinkan community, headquarters of Akure West LCDA in Ondo State.

According to reports, about ten individuals, allegedly acting on the orders of the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, invaded the site in a convoy, drove away workers, and allegedly destroyed equipment.

Speaking on the incident, the Secretary of the families owning the land, Mr. Akin Akinwumi, stated that the property belongs to the descendants of late Chief Akin Agbi, Pa Fanibuyan, and Akinwumi.

“This land has been in our family for over 500 years, granted to our forefathers by the Iralepo of Isinkan.

“We conducted a perimeter survey, laid out the property, and sold it to PWAN Homes Ltd. as part of a development project.

“I was shocked when the developer reported that thugs from the Deji’s palace had invaded the site.

“What concern does the Deji have with a legitimate sale of property? This interference is unwarranted,” Akinwunmi stated.

The Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin-Adimula, condemned the alleged disruption, urging the Ondo State Police Command to investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

“This is not the first time we’ve faced such intimidation,” said the monarch. “The Deji of Akureland is undermining peace in the state capital.

“Land disputes are civil matters and should be resolved in court, not through violence and thuggery.”

The Iralepo added that the disputed land, located at Mile 13/14 Ajegunle on Ondo Road, Isinkan, had been surveyed and approved by government agencies.

Reacting to the claims, the Deji of Akureland, through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeleye, dismissed the allegations as “false and wicked.”

“The palace does not condone or associate with thugs,” Adeleye stated. “Leaders from the Ajegunle community raised concerns that the Iralepo had hired miscreants to destroy crops after selling the land without their consent.”

He added that the Deji had sent palace staff to invite the developer for explanations, asserting that the land was unlawfully sold.

“The police are investigating the matter, and we trust they will hold all illegal occupants and collaborators accountable,” he said. “We advise developers to verify land ownership thoroughly to avoid fraudulent transactions.”

The dispute remains under investigation, with both parties maintaining their positions on the contentious property.

