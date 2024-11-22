Just in: Supreme Court nullifies National Lottery Act

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 that was enacted by the National Assembly.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel of Justices, held that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states, except the Federal Capital Territory, in respect of which the National Assembly is empowered to make laws.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, the court held that the National Assembly was bereft of the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.

According to the court, such powers only reside with the Houses of Assembly of the states of the federation, which it said have exclusive jurisdiction over matters pertaining to lottery.

The Supreme Court judgement followed a suit that was filed in 2008 by Lagos and other states that challenged the legal right of the Federal Government to regulate the issue of lottery and games of chance across the country.

