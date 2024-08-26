Suspected gunmen kill middle-aged woman in Benue

Suspected gunmen have reportedly shot and killed a middle-aged woman identified as Theresa Awuhe in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

It was learnt that the woman was returning from her shop on Saturday night when hoodlums ambushed her around the Villa suite and shot her dead.

According to a source, nothing was taken from the deceased as her assailants fled after killing her.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, said the case has been reported and investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Also Read:

She said, “The case was reported to the police, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Post Views: 5