Borno loses finance commissioner, Ahmad

The Borno State Government, on Monday, announced the death of the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Ahmad Ali Ahmad.

A statement released by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, confirmed that Ahmad died on Monday morning.

According to the statement, “His burial is scheduled for 5 pm on Monday, August 26, 2024, at his family residence on Damboa Road, behind the Indimi residence in Maiduguri.”

Sources revealed that the young Commissioner who was hale and hearty as of yesterday, died while in his sleep.

