Police confirm arrest of 97 Shi’ites over attack on officers in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said it has detained 97 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, known as the Shi’ite group, for prosecution, following the clash with the group in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the clash resulted in the death of two policemen and three sustaining serious injuries.

NAN also reports that three patrol vehicles were set ablaze by the Shiites during the clash.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja. He disclosed that credible intelligence reports helped the police operatives to apprehend the detained suspects.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s directive on the matter would be carried out to the latter.

Adejobi said the IG had reaffirmed the force’s determination to arrest other persons involved in the attack and bring them to justice,

The police spokesman quoted the I-G as saying he would resist all sorts of anarchy and unrest in any part of the country, and pledged to continue to maintain law and order in all parts of the country.

According to him, the unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace.

“As investigations unfold, the Nigeria Police Force is determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers,” he said.

Adejobi said the inspector-general sympathised with the grieving families of the fallen police officers and wished those currently undergoing treatment speedy recovery.

He called on the public to support and understand the Nigeria Police Force in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other violent crimes.

