Strike: TUC denies planned action, urges Nigerians to ignore notice 

The Trade Union Congress has denied rumour of planning a nationwide strike, urging all Nigerians to ignore the notice and go about their normal businesses.

A press statement signed on Monday, by Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, TUC Secretary General, said the alleged strike is scheduled to take off at midnight, December 18, 2023.

TUC referred to a circular entitled: “NOTICE OF NATIONWIDE STRIKE ACTION: A GENTLE REMINDER”.

Toro stated: “We hereby state unequivocally that we never issued the said circular; it is therefore fake, the information contained therein is false, mischievous, malicious and misleading.

“Accordingly, our affiliates, and indeed all Nigerians should disregard this notice, it’s false.

“Be rest assured that our Trade Union Center is at all times dedicated and determined to project and protect the interests of its members (and the masses of the Nigerian people), but in so doing we have our modus operandi (which is predicated upon and consistent with global best practices.

Also Read:

“The circular in question is a complete negation of that, it was cloned from the original circular we issued jointly with the NLC in September, 2023 for the scheduled strike of 3rd October 2023.

TUC urged all Nigerians to ignore the notice and of the strike, go about their normal businesses, adding that it was nothing but the handiwork of some unprincipled mischief makers.