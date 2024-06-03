Strike: MURIC kicks as NLC turns back plane for Hajj flight, demands state of emergency

The Muslim Rights Concern has raised an alarm concerning the threat posed by the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to the lives of thousands of Nigerian pilgrims and the airlifting operation of the National Hajj Commission.

MURIC spoke in a Save Our Soul issued on Monday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, to the media.

Akintola said a plane sent to airlift pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia was turned back by striking aviation workers in Nigeria.

The aircraft was forced to return to Jedda airport empty.

He said: “Meanwhile, thousands of Nigerian pilgrims are now in danger while the airlift operation has already been halted.

“Thousands of Muslim pilgrims who have left their homes for the airports are now stranded.

“Nigerian Muslims are now asking NLC why it had to declare a national strike at a time more than 60,000 Nigerians are being airlifted.

“The families of these intending pilgrims are now in a high state of fear and anxiety.

“Apart from the confusion and hardship which the ongoing NLC strike constitutes to preparations being made by Muslim faithfuls for the Id al-Kabiir festival, the lives of Muslim pilgrims are now under palpable threat.

“Is this not sabotage?

“Is this not intentional?

“Can a national union of NLC caliber say it is unaware of Muslim preparations for hajj and Salah?

“We charge NLC to call off its strike with immediate effect.

“We are not ready to gamble with the lives of thousands of Nigerian Muslims who are already in the pilgrim camps.

“This strike hits the most sensitive nerves in the anatomy of Nigerian Muslims.

“Call off the strike immediately or face the wrath of Nigerian Muslims nationwide.

“This is an emergency and it has to be handled with speed.

“The lives of more than 60,000 Muslim pilgrims are in danger and the Federal Government must move to save them.

“In case NLC fails to heed our appeal by 8am tomorrow Tuesday, 4th June, 2024, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency.

“It is already clear that recalcitrance is in the DNA of the present NLC leadership.

“Bureaucratic norms of a democracy cannot cure the gangrene called NLC.

“Gangrenes are burned out with hot iron.

“They are not cured.

“NLC leaders have detached themselves from the rest of Nigerians.

“Their demands are irrational and superfluous.

“Nigerians no longer trust its leadership.

“Only a state of emergency can rescue the country from the vice grip of NLC.”