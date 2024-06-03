Strike: Passengers stranded at Ibadan airport

Some passengers trying to board flights from Ibadan airport, Alakia to Abuja were, on Monday, stranded due to the nationwide strike embarked upon by Nigerian workers.

The main entrance of the airport was under lock and key, while no vehicular movement was allowed into the airport premises.

NAN also reports that the chopper carrying the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was billed to land at the airport on Monday morning, with the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, scheduled to welcome him.

However, Hamzat’s convoy, which was almost denied access to the airport, was later allowed in to pick the I-G.

Speaking with NAN, one of the stranded passengers at the airport, Bolanle Ehinfun, said the strike should have been prevented by the Federal Government because the organised labour had given them enough time.

Ehinfun, a retired banker, said that she had been at the airport since 8am, saying that she spent about N10,000 on her transportation to the place.

“Now, they are saying the flight is cancelled due to the strike and this will cost me another N10,000 to go back home.

“I have also spent N5,000 on feeding at the airport before they announced the cancellation of the flight.

“Government is not considering the masses,” she said.

Ehinfun, who noted that the strike had disrupted many businesses, said government should have considered the implication of the industrial action and prevent it.

Also speaking, one of the passengers who preferred anonymity, said she was going to Abuja for a training-the-trainer programme on Citizens’ Mobility and Mortality in Nigeria.

The passenger said that the programme could not start because he was the master trainer and could not go.

He said though the organised labour had a point on their demands for the new minimum wage, they should not have shut down the airport and other essential services.

“The N60,0000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government is too small; even N100,000 is small,” he said.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is trying but the state governors are not helping matters by not using the resources coming to their states to better the lives of the masses.