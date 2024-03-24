Six suspected cultists heading to Delta nabbed in Osun + Photo

Six suspected cultists heading to Delta State have been arrested in Osun State.

According to available information on Sunday, they were nabbed in Ipetu-Ijesa in Ori-Ade Local Government Area.

They were said to be with guns and bullets at the time of their arrest at a motor park in Ipetu-Ijesa.

They were said to be on their way from Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, to Delta State to reinforce their group for a cult war.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said “the six suspects were arrested at Ipetu-Ijesa motor park”.

Opalola, a Superintendent of Police, added: “Four cut-to-size locally made pistols with 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity from Ilorin town, Kwara state, and heading to Delta state for cultism operation.”