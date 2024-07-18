Seyi Tinubu endorses Yul Edochie’s support group for President Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has endorsed a support group floated by Nollywood actor and producer, Yul Edochie.

The actor and producer, who has been actively supporting President Tinubu, revealed this in a post on his X handle.

In the post on Thursday, Edochie said Seyi Tinubu had given backing to the support group, which he described as a movement: “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria.”

He said in the post accompanied with the photographs of the meeting with Seyi Tinubu: “With my brother, the first son of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu.

“We had a wonderful meeting as he endorsed the RELAX, JAGABAN WILL FIX NIGERIA movement.

“Lots of life changing projects for the youths and all Nigerians hitting the ground soon.

“Great plans ahead.”

