Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has endorsed a support group floated by Nollywood actor and producer, Yul Edochie.
The actor and producer, who has been actively supporting President Tinubu, revealed this in a post on his X handle.
In the post on Thursday, Edochie said Seyi Tinubu had given backing to the support group, which he described as a movement: “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria.”
He said in the post accompanied with the photographs of the meeting with Seyi Tinubu: “With my brother, the first son of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu.
Also Read:
- Seyi Tinubu endorses Yul Edochie’s support group for President Tinubu
- Breaking: Stakeholders protest 18 years admission benchmark at JAMB policy meeting
- Super Eagles further plummet on FIFA ranking
- Ayodele to Tinubu: Sending rice to governors will lead to corruption, more hardship
- Unity Bank customers win over N4m in Cashtoken Rewards Promo
“We had a wonderful meeting as he endorsed the RELAX, JAGABAN WILL FIX NIGERIA movement.
“Lots of life changing projects for the youths and all Nigerians hitting the ground soon.
“Great plans ahead.”