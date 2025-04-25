Alaafin commit to global promotion of Yoruba heritage

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has affirmed his commitment to the global promotion of Yoruba heritage

Oba Owoade made the commitment on Friday while hosting the executive members of ‘Ọmọ Yorùbá Àtàtà Socio-cultural Initiative’, (ỌYÀSI) at his Boroboro palace in Oyo town.

The monarch noted that the Yoruba race was specially blessed with unique culture and traditions, hence the need to showcase them to the world.

He expressed his willingness to collaborate with OYASI towards the promotion and development of Yoruba cultural heritage and values.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of ỌYÀSI, Mr Ọlawale Ajao, said the visit was to inform the Alaafin about the initiative, which focused on promotion of the Yoruba Cultural heritage.

“ỌYÀSI is an initiative, registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission, primarily to promote Yoruba culture and tradition on a global scale.

“One of our flagship initiatives is a proposed annual ‘World Head-dress Day’ with the aim of securing international recognition for head-dress, whereby a day will be set aside as World Head-dress Day by the UNESCO,” Ajao said.

He further explained that the proposed World Head-dress Day deserves global recognition, saying its annual celebration will attract the hidden powers of head-dresses in various tribes of the world.

Ajao said the annual head-dress programme will boost the economy of Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.

