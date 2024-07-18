Breaking: Stakeholders protest 18 years admission benchmark at JAMB policy meeting

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, received open protests from stakeholders and attendees at the ongoing policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board after he declared that only candidates who have attained the age of 18 would henceforth be given admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The protest came after the minister made the announcement at the event held in the Body of Benchers’ auditorium in Abuja.

Everyone in the hall began protesting loudly, shouting: “No, no, no.”

However, the minister, despite the protest, did not back down from his position, as he explained that the decision was already a federal government policy.

Also Read:

According to him, the action was aimed at addressing some of the major problems facing tertiary institutions, especially universities.

More details later…

Post Views: 0