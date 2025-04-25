Customer petitions First Bank over ‘invasion’ of his account

A customer of First Bank of Nigeria PLC, Izogie Evanni Akugbe, has petitioned the financial institution over the invasion of his account: 3081431121.

The letter by the customer, dated December 13, 2024, was routed through his lawyer, Ikeorha Kehinde, to First Bank of Nigeria PLC.

In it, Akugbe expressed shock over what he termed the illegal invasion of his account by unknown persons.

The letter by Kehinde said: “We were briefed by our client (Evans Akugbe) that one unknown person informed him that he got our client’s account number: 3081431121, Name: Izogie Evanni Akugbe and BVN from First Bank employees.

“The unknown person has friends in First Bank who gave him our client’s account statement with account balance together with our client’s BVN details.

“Our client further informed us that FBN PLC has actually abused the confidence he reposed in them and he’s afraid of being kidnapped and this ugly incident has subjected his health to excruciating pains, mental stress, high blood pressure, heart attack, headache, sleepless night, truncating our client’s business activities.

“Our demands for urgent investigation into this illegal and corrupt act of First Bank employees with an immediate report of investigation to our firm.”

First Bank PLC in a letter dated January 28, 2025 acknowledged receipt of the petition and promised to investigate the issue raised.

According to First Bank in a letter signed by its Legal Officer in Abuja, Maria Atoyebi: “We have taken into cognizance your client (Izogie Evanni Akugbe) request to the bank in the letter.

“We are currently investigating issues raised therein.

“The Bank will respond as appropriate based on the findings.”

The bank was, however, yet to revert on the issue as promised as at press time.

