FCT NUJ hails COAS, Gen. Oluyede over appointment of first female Spokesperson 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory Council, Abuja has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede over the appointment of the first female Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Onyinyechi Anele.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Friday by the Secretary of the Council, Comrade Jide Oyekunle

The Council, according to the statement, considered this significant move as not only reflecting a progressive step towards gender inclusivity within the military but also, it set a commendable precedent for other sectors of the Nation.

It pointed out that “the appointment of women in leadership roles, particularly in traditionally male-dominated fields such as the military, is crucial for fostering diversity and enhancing the representation of women in decision-making processes”

“Anele’s appointment is a testament and commitment to promoting equality and empowering women in the Armed Forces.

“We believe that this appointment will not only enhance the public image of the Nigerian Army but also inspire many young women to pursue careers in the military and other fields where they have historically been underrepresented”.

The Council congratulated the new spokesperson on her appointment and urged her to see it as a call to duty and an opportunity to bring her best to bear and stand out.

