Anticipation builds as Wema Bank clocks 80 in eight days

All roads lead to Lagos on May 2, 2025 when Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, leading innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, will be marking its 80th anniversary in grand style, in Lagos, the city where it all started.

Founded on May 2, 1945 as Agbonmagbe Bank Limited, Wema Bank was established by the late Chief Matthew Adekoya Okupe and two others.

The other two were his wife, Regina Adekoya Okupe, and a family friend, Reverend Alade. In an era where the banking industry was designed to cater only to the colonial government and expatriates, Wema Bank came to life as a vanguard of indigenous banking, bridging the gap in access to financial services by providing quality financial services tailored to the needs of indigenous Nigerians and businesses.

The story of Wema Bank is one that symbolises remarkable resilience, capturing the journey of an indigenous Nigerian bank that dared to rise at the heights of the colonial era, weathering the storms of the difficult terrain, navigating challenges and constantly reinventing to continue serving Nigerians against all odds, for 8 solid decades and counting. This great bank, which began as the mere vision of an illustrious philanthropist in a hollow room at Agbonmagbe Lodge, Yaba, Lagos, has now grown to not only become Nigeria’s longest standing indigenous and most resilient bank but also, Nigeria’s most innovative bank.

In truth, Wema Bank’s formidable legacy is proof that Nigerian businesses have the capacity to last, transcend time, adapt and innovate to remain valuable to customers, stakeholders, shareholders, industries, and the nation at large. From empowering Nigerians with the finest quality of financial services to providing tailored opportunities for underserved categories of the population, spearheading the future of banking and being a backbone for Nigeria’s FinTech industry by not only pioneering the continent’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, but also allowing FinTechs to operate using the Bank’s secure and advanced network; Wema Bank has built a legacy of impact since 1945.

Also Read:

As Wema Bank counts down to its 80th anniversary on May 2nd, 2025, the world eagerly anticipates the future of possibilities that lies ahead for this phenomenal bank. While details of the grand Wema at 80 event are yet to be disclosed, the event is reported to be the most star-studded and exclusive corporate celebration of the year, convening generations of Nigerians in Lagos in a night of momentous reflection, merriment and grandeur, with the dress code, timeless elegance.

For more information, visit www.wemabank.com/Wemaat80 and follow Wema Bank’s social media @wemabank.

Post Views: 4