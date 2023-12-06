Senate probes Customs over N62b under remittance 

The Senate Public Account Committee has launched investigation into how the Nigerian Customs Service under remitted N62 billion in the revenue it generated,

The revelation of the under remittance was contained in a 2017 Auditor General Report before the Senate.

The report is under consideration by the Committee chaired by Senator Ahmed Wadada, which said the full money is not in the Federation Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The query reads: “In the report of NCS summary of the monthly collection 2017 total collection for the Federation Account was N691 billion.

“However, the receipt of NCS collection and remittance into Federation Account 2017 showed actual remittance into Federation Account with the CBN for the year under review to be N629 billion.

“A comparison of these two documents revealed an under remittance of N62 billion.

“There was no footnote or any form of additional information attached to the two reports showing the reasons for the discrepancies, neither was there any form of communication of the management on the intention for the future reconciliation or remittance.

“The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters Abuja.”

The Chairman of the committee therefore gave the Customs to come up with their defence on the allegation of under remittance in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, Senate has mandated the Nigerian Port Authority to appear before it over $852 million debt by the operators

Wadada said the NPA was unable to recover the debt because tenants were forcefully evicted from the estate due to a concession agreement in 2006.