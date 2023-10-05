Senate Leader mourns as Tribune Correspondent dies

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed shock over the death of the Senate Correspondent of the Nigerian Tribune, Tijani Adeyemi, who passed away on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by Bamidele’s Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Thursday.

Bamidele condoled Adeyemi’s family members, the management and staff of Nigerian Tribune, Senate Press Corps and Nigerian Union of Journalists at large over his sudden death

Bamidele therefore prayed that God Almighty would comfort all family members that the departed soul left behind.

The statement read in part: “I am shocked to hear about the sudden death of my own brother and friend, Mr Tijani Adeyemi, who was Senate Correspondent, Nigerian Tribune until his death on Wednesday morning.

“Late Adeyemi was a committed, consummate and dedicated journalist, who stood for a saner Nigeria until his death. He passed away when we needed him most and when least expected.

“He will be greatly missed by his colleagues in the Senate Press Corps, especially given his commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in their ranks.

“He was a thoroughbred professional, who devoted his life, energy and time to objective reportage of legislative plenaries, activities of standing communities and oversight functions of the Senate.

“I, therefore, pray that God will grant his family members fortitude to bear the loss at a time they earnestly crave most his fatherly care, love and support. But we thank God for a life of great impact he graciously lived.”