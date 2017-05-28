Saudi Arabia raises alarm over sale of free fruits meant for IDPs in Nigerian markets

The authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have raised the alarm over the sale of popular fruit, Date, given for free to Nigerians for distribution to the poor.

The fruit, given to Nigerians who are on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia or obtained from the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Nigeria, has been marked either “Free” or “Not for sale”.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the fruit is given for free based on the agreement that those taking it are going to give it to the poor, especially those in the Internally Displaced Persons camp.

However, the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria have found the fruit on sale in Nigeria to their amazement.

The customized Dates, packaged like books sent from Saudi Arabia, have been marked “Free”, while some were stamped “Not for Sale”.

Books, especially Quran, also from Saudi Arabia, equally marked Free or Not for Sale, have flooded the Nigerian market.

Raising the alarm on the issue was the Chargé de Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, Dr. Yahya Ali Mugram.

Mugram, who is the current Acting Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, expressed displeasure at the development.

