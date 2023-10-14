Sanwo-Olu condoles GAC leader, Olusi over wife’s death

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathized with Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, Governance Advisory Council leader over the passing of his dear wife, Alhaja Mariam Iyabo Olusi on Saturday.

The Governor described the death of Alhaja Olusi as a sad episode and a personal loss to him, the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the entire political family of the All Progressives Congress and people of the state.

In a statement issued and signed by his media aide on Saturday, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor said although the Holy scriptures are clear about life and death as one of the most constant human occurrences, it is usually not very pleasant when we lose our loved ones. He however expressed joy that Alhaja lived a good life and left a lasting legacy, which he advised everyone, including Prince Olusi and the larger family to hold on to and be happy for.

He said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with our leader and father, Alhaji Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on the passing of his beloved wife and matriarch of the family, Alhaja Mariam Iyabo Olusi, today, 14th day of October, 2023.

“Alhaja was not just a wife and mother, but a soulmate and pillar of support to our leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi. She epitomized humility, compassion and was also an embodiment of motherhood in the Olusi Royal dynasty. She was supportive of everyone that came in contact with her during her lifetime.

“It is a deep loss for the Olusi but we must remember what Allah says in the Holy Quran: Ina lillahi waina Ilayhi rajihun…”Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return.”

“On behalf of my dear wife, Ibijoke, leaders, executives and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress as well as the good people and Government of Lagos State, I commiserate with our leader, Alhaji Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi on the demise of his beloved wife, Alhaja Mariam Iyabo Olusi.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah grants Mama Aljannah firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable.” Sanwo-Olu said.