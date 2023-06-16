Relive the magic of Hogwarts on Showmax as the beloved Harry Potter franchise gets a reboot

Dear Potterheads, boy, do we have news for you! Hogwarts is getting a makeover as Harry Potter gets a reboot. When the news broke, the fanbase was conflicted, as the original movies would remain iconic forever. It feels surreal to imagine other actors in the shoes of our beloved characters, but the wizarding world is big enough for everyone, muggles and wizards alike.

Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of satisfaction, one will agree that the movies set the blueprint for the fantasy genre in terms of visual storytelling, casting, faithful adaptation, and a commitment to world-building that has evolved into a universe on its own. From the moment Harry discovers he’s a wizard to the exhilarating battles against He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, each film showcases the incredible storytelling and magical moments that have made Harry Potter a global phenomenon.

Relive the enchanting world of Harry Potter as Showmax brings you the complete collection of the beloved universe. Experience the awe-inspiring journey of the Boy Who Lived as you can immerse yourself in all that Hogwarts has to offer, right from the comfort of your own home.

Any Potterhead will be happy to step into the shoes of Harry, Ron, and Hermione again as they embark on their extraordinary adventures. The original Harry Potter film series on Showmax will take you on a nostalgic and spellbinding trip down memory lane. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the wizarding world, these movies will leave you mesmerized.

With the ever-expanding Harry Potter universe, it is always enchanting to come to the beginning of it all. The news of the reboot spells the end of an era where a new generation of stars and fans can be discovered. Does that mean the era has to fade?

With its immersive worldbuilding and even more impressive visual effects, it’s only right to experience all that magic again on a streaming platform that provides the ultimate viewing experience. Whether you prefer to watch on your TV, laptop, or mobile device, you can enjoy the magical world of Harry Potter anytime and anywhere.

Rediscover the wonder, the excitement, and the joy that Harry Potter brings. Showmax is your gateway to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry—start streaming now and let the magic unfold before your eyes!

Are you ready? Wands up!