Protest: Police commend Ogun residents for peaceful conduct

The Ogun State Police Command has commended residents of the state for their peaceful conduct during the ongoing nationwide protest.

The Spokesperson for the Command, Omolola Odutola, gave the kudos in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State, Odutola, who described residents of the state as “peace-loving people”, noted that there was no violence recorded in the state since the beginning of the protest.

“The police have not made any arrest, and we have not recorded any destruction of public property or violence in the state since the protest commenced,” she said.

The police spokesperson said that residents had been going about their normal businesses without any attack.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, appealed to the youth to shun violence that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property.

She said the command has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents during and after the protest.

