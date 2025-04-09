2027: Governor Okpebholo kickstarts campaign for Tinubu’s re-election

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo said he has kick-started the campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.



The Governor disclosed this when he received another member of the Edo State House of Assembly, who had defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.



The defector and member House Committee on Budget and Appropriation, Hon. Kaycee Osamwonyi represents Uhunmwonde State Constituency.



The lawmaker had earlier been received into the party by the Chairman of APC Edo State chapter, Jarrett Tenebe, who consequently presented him to the Governor at the Government House, Benin City.





Governor Okpebholo commended Hon. Osamwonyi and his colleagues who decided to join the APC and assured them that his administration would create conducive atmosphere for all of them to operate and collaborate to develop the state.

He noted that his administration has embarked on developmental strides to develop all sectors of the Edo economy and will make life better for Edo people.



“We congratulate you for returning home. Your coming is a plus for the party as we have five of you who have joined, and you have made our party stronger.



“A lot of people from other political parties are ready to join our party, and soon there will be a carnival. I seek your help to drive development, and together, we will develop the State and make life better for our people.



“Uhunmwonde Local Government is very special to me, and together we can develop the area and open it for growth and development.



“The next election, especially 2027 presidential election, we are ready in Edo State. We have kick-started our own campaigns for the President in 2027. We have to mobilize the youths in our state, and you are part of the youth. I promise you that you will enjoy our party as you have chosen to join us,” he said.

Tenebe, who presented Hon. Osamwonyi to the Governor noted that the party is now in full control of the State Assembly as it now has the majority of the members in the house.



“Hon. Osamwonyi joined the party following the developmental strides your administration has achieved in the few months you have led the state,” he said.



Hon. Osamwonyi on his part, said his decision to join the party was a result of the disunity in his former party, the PDP, from the national to unit level, as well as the achievements of Governor Okpebholo in a very short time in office.



“The division in my party, the PDP, made me join the APC. For me, it is homecoming as I was once in APC. Your developmental strides attracted me back home as I want the best for my people.



“The several projects captured in the budget for Uhunmwonde people are impressive. I had no choice but to join the party for the development of my people,” he said.

