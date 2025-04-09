Zamfara lawmaker passes on

A member of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Aminu Daji, is dead, an official has said.

The assembly’s Public Relations Officer, Bello Madaro, confirmed the death to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Daji represented Kaura Namoda South Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Madaro said that the lawmaker died in his Gusau residence on Tuesday, following a brief, undisclosed illness.

“Until his death, the lawmaker was the Chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Humanitarian Affairs,” Madaro said.

