Kogi Governor reaffirms commitment to media partnership

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has applauded media professionals for their dedication to promoting transparency and keeping citizens informed about government activities.

Governor Ododo, who was represented by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Folashade Ayoade, made this known during the official launch of the state’s first Annual Media Performance Report held in Lokoja.

Ododo described the report as a landmark initiative in line with the administration’s commitment to open governance, emphasizing that effective communication is not only about the volume of coverage but the accuracy, sentiment, and impact of the information shared with the public.

He urged stakeholders to remain objective and fair in their reportage, stressing that the government does not support exaggerated claims, but rather believes in truthfully communicating achievements of the administration.

Ododo acknowledged the collective effort that went into creating the media performance report, emphasizing the important role played by the Special Adviser on Media Hon. Ismaila Isah and his team in delivering the report, which he noted aligns with the administration’s values of teamwork and effective communication.

He expressed deep appreciation to journalists across the state and beyond, recognizing their sacrifices in the line of duty, further pledged to facilitate direct engagement between members of the press and the Kogi State Government, assuring that the administration values the role of the media in building trust and shaping public discourse.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor and host of the event, Ismaila Isah emphasized that the report is not just a retrospective analysis but a forward looking tool to refine future communication strategies.

Isah expressed his gratitude to Governor Ododo for his unwavering support, and called for continued collaboration between the government and the media to further strengthen public trust and accelerate the development of Kogi State.

Vice President of the Nigeria Union Journalists, Zone D and General Manager, Prime FM Lokoja, Momoh Jimoh Adeiza, applauded the report as a major achievement, urging the state government to increase its support for the media to further empower journalists to fulfil their crucial role in the development of the state.

