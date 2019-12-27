The Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has advised the Federal Government to support and work together with the Nigerian media for a better and progressive Nigeria.

Okoh gave this advice at a three in one event in Abuja: rebranding of Anglican Cable Television to Advent Cable Network Nigeria, launch of a state of the art studio and unveiling of its new logo.

He said the government and the press should work together, because “the citizenry is the subject of both the government and the press.”

The Primate sees the press as a crusader working for the people.

He thus said there should be synergy between the government and the press for ultimate result in the development of the country.

Okoh said in a democracy, security was the responsibility of the government.

He said the government should be encouraged to ensure that the security of the nation was paramount.

He said: “If we degenerate into militia groups because of what we are experiencing in the country today, there will be no more Nigeria.

“It will be dog eating dog.

“So, even though the security implementation is not perfect, we should keep on urging the government to do better, than for individuals to take laws into their hands.”

Sir Folu Olamiti, Chairman, Management Board of ACNN, while speaking with journalists after the rebranding of the television station, explained that with the programme contents of the television station, they hoped to improve with high velocity in giving out their best to their teeming viewers

Olamiti said the programme contents of the station would be edifying to everybody that takes time to watch, adding that being a faith-based station, more entertaining and educative contents had been added for both adults and children.