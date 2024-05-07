Primate Ayodele warns Africans against deadly malaria vaccines, hair creams, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Africans to be careful of some adulterated products that would infiltrate the continent in the next two years.

The warning by the prophet was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday.

Primate Ayodele warned against a deadly malaria disease that would be rampant on the continent.

He warned health agencies across the continent to be careful and be on the alert as the vaccine will lead to massive death.

He urged them to be watchful as there will be serious eye problems on the continent as from 2027 and sleeping tablets that will send people to their early grave.

He said: “In the next two years, there will be a vaccine for malaria which will be distributed to Africa and cause death.

“They must be careful not to allow such to happen because it will create a lot of issues for the continent.

“This is how we warned them during Corona, let them take this serious.

“I also see a vaccine that will heal cancer; there will be serious eye problems in Africa from 2027.

“Africans should be careful of sleeping tablets that can send them to early grave as from 2025-2026.”

Continuing, Ayodele revealed that there would be contaminated hair cream and a high influx of fake Coca-Cola products.

Je said: “There will also be contaminated hair cream, Africans must be careful of imported hair creams that will be hazardous to their health.

“Nigerians should be careful of fake and contaminated Coca-Cola as from next year.

“In Benin republic, there will be fake cough syrup from November this year.”