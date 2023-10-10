Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on Liberia, Madagascar, Eswatini

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies concerning the presidential elections in Liberia, Madagascar and the affairs of Eswatini.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Primate Ayodele foresees a gang-up against the immediate past president of Madagascar even though he has great chances to win the election. He stated that some factors will go against him and if he eventually wins, he will be accused of rigging the election.

“There will be a gang-up against the immediate past president. He has chances to win the election but so many factors will go against him. If he eventually wins, they will accuse him of rigging. He will have an edge over the opposition and some will not agree with him. The election will bring crisis and will bring protest.’’

In Liberia, Primate Ayodele who has been talking about the election for sometime stated that the opposition will not take it easy with the ruling party. He foresees the ruling party’s victory in the election but advises them to stand strong because the opposition is ready to fight till the end.

“In Liberia election, the opposition will follow the ruling party bumper to bumper. The opposition will lose and they will start blaming it on inefficiency of the electoral commission. Notwithstanding, the ruling party must not sleep, the opposition is ready to fight. If the ruling party stands well, they will win.’’

In Eswatini, Primate Ayodele foresees that there will be a transformation from monarchy to democracy in the country. He warned the present ruler to pray for long life as he sees a condition that may cut his life short.

“Eswatini will transform from monarchy to democracy. The monarch must be prayerful to live long so he can see to the affairs of the country. Things are going to change and I see the demise of the king. After his death, democracy will take place. The country will be in serious hardship and I urge them to pray against natural disasters.’’