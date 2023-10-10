APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

Senator Alex Kadiri has decried the killings and indiscriminate brandishing of weapons amongst youths in Kogi, calling for government’s immediate intervention.

Kadiri represented Kogi East in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003.

The ex-lawmaker made the plea while addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Monday.

He said the way and manner in which politicians used the youth to prosecute the forthcoming governorship election in the state called for concern.

“What is going on in Kogi between the APC and SDP as parties and their gubernatorial candidates in the persons of Ododo and Muri is a shame to democracy.

“I am a member of APC and I will continue to talk about the party till I die. There is a need to stop using the youth for violence.

“I am pleading this day that the bloodletting that is going on in Kogi is enough and should be stopped.

“The rampaging youths are killing my people, and this should also worry APC and the governor of the state, ” he said.

Kadiri said, “I am an APC member and all attempts to use the boys in my ward to suspend or expel me has failed.”

He added: “I have not resigned from the party and I will continue to speak the truth to power as long as I am alive. My country is burning, my state is dying, I cannot fold my hands and keep quiet.

“Our people are dying, most of the young boys carry guns, rockets and bombs. I asked myself, the police, the DSS and all the security agencies, are they not aware of the number of guns circulating in Kogi?

“Will they claim ignorance. Can they claim they have no means of knowing where these guns are? Can they claim they don’t know who the hoodlums are?”

The senator, however, called on the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the challenge and arrest the situation in Kogi and save innocent residents from harm and death.

Responding to the alleged insecurity, Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, the Security Adviser (SA) to Gov. Yahaya Bello, said the security operatives in the state were doing all they could to deal with the situation.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that those youths brandishing weapons around and causing violence are arrested and prosecuted.

“I believe what those criminal elements are trying to do is to scare the electorate from exercising their civic responsibilities at the November 11 governorship election, but we won’t allow that to happen, ” he assured.