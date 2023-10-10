Group kicks as Akeredolu remains out of state one month after return to Nigeria

The Ondo Redemption Front has urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to address the people of the state following his one month absence from the state since he returned from his medical trip.

Its Chairman, Adedeji Ologun, made the call at a news briefing on developments in Ondo State on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Akeredolu on September 8, 2023 returned to the country from his medical vacation in Germany.

The governor had left the country some months ago for medical treatment in Germany.

Ologun, while addressing newsmen, said speaking to the people of the state would clear the controversy surrounding the state of the Governor’s health and his capability to continue to lead the state.

The Chairman noted that it had been 31 full days that Akeredolu returned to the country after about four initial months of absence from not only his duty but the state.

He said: “The Governor had met with the House of Assembly members of the state in Ibadan and purportedly transmitted a letter notifying the assembly of his return and resumption of duty.

“Since the purported resumption of duty, the governor is yet to carry out any state function, even in the least an address to the good people of the state.

“This leaves so much to be desired.

“While we understand the sovereignty of God in matters of health, there is a duty to perform.”

Ologun, however, said if the governor fails to address the state in a couple of days, they would call for his resignation.

The Chairman urged the Ondo State House of Assembly to immediately constitute a medical board comprising qualified and unbiased professionals who could provide an impartial assessment of the Governor’s health status.

He said the findings should be made public as provided for by the law and put to rest any speculation.

Ologun said while they understood the importance of empathy during this time, it was equally important to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the governance of the state.

According to him, Ondo State has no acting governor, a nonfunctional embattled deputy governor and no local government chairmen nor councillors.

Ologun added that Ondo State was now left in the hands of power mongers, crass opportunists and those who had no good plans other than self-aggrandisement.

He affirmed that they were critical stakeholders in the Ondo State project and could not, therefore, be silenced.

The Chairman said as a group, they would remain committed to timely interventions like this as promoters of good governance ideals and campaigners for change in the state.