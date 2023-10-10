Don’t ‘Japa,’ Don begs university graduating nurses

Prof. Adelani Tijani, a Professor of Nursing Science at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, has pleaded with nurses to stay and continue with other healthcare workers to provide adequate healthcare services in the country.

He made the call at the 6th Professional Induction and Admission Ceremony for 75 new nurses produced by the nation’s most sought after ivory tower.

The Don observed that Nigeria is greener than other countries, while admonishing them not to “Japa” outside the country.

The professor spoke on the topic: “The New Entrants in Nursing and the Integration of Technology into Patient Care: Expectations, Challenges and Opportunities.”

Tijani, who is the Head, Department of Nursing Science at FUOYE, described a nurse as a person authorised by a regulatory body, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, to practice.

He explained that a professional nurse provides, promotes, prevents, restores and rehabilitates care to individuals, families and communities independently and in collaboration with other members of the health team.

He reminded them that as new entrants into the profession, they are “expected to care for your patients with passion, make use of available technology to render good quality care”.

Tijani also urged the new nurses to try to avoid anything that can tarnish their names, institution, the nursing profession and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “Time immemorial, nurses have been going overseas for work, but presently the rate at which nurses take up jobs in high income countries has increased exponentially.

“As a matter of fact, I know some of you actually embraced this profession due to ‘Japa’ mentality in you, and no one will be surprised if you japa immediately after your years of internship and NYSC (National Youth Service Corps).”

Tijani observed that despite the challenges being faced, there are many opportunities awaiting them in the country and the need to “Japa” may not be necessary.

He added: “There are lots of opportunities for you as modern day nurses.

“Presently, it seems as if the world is at its knee to receive nurses.

“Note that there are enough spaces for you all in Nigeria labour market.

“Also, there are many agencies – both local and international – looking for your service.”

Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the Unilorin, said he was very pleased to celebrate the new group of highly trained individuals who are fit for both national and international functioning.

The vice chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Olubunmi Omotosho, said it is a great achievement to produce another group of highly trained graduating nurses.

According to Egbewole, the university has commenced postgraduate studies in six areas of nursing, including Maternal and Child Health, Medical Surgical Nursing and Community/Public Nursing.

Others, he said, include Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing, Midwifery and Nursing Education/Management, all at M.Sc. level.

He explained that plans are at advanced stages to commence the Ph.D Nursing programmes as early as the next intake of postgraduate admission of the university.

Egbewole, however, challenged the Department of Nursing Science to work on other innovative ideas and research-based collaborations that would confirm the “better by far status of the university”.

The Provost, College of Health Sciences, Unilorin. Prof. Biodun Alabi, had earlier said that the gathering was a celebration of a remarkable group of individuals who have dedicated themselves to outstanding success in the profession.

Alabi observed that the graduands belong to one of the oldest professions on earth, a profession of all seasons and times, ageless and age-long, a profession that cares for humans.

He said: “From the beginning to the end of life.

“Keep this unique privilege sacrosanct and avoid messing up yourself with infamous and shameful actions and decisions.

“Be careful in your practice, be discreet and articulate in your judgment and avoid negligence and error.

“By the grace of God, you will not go to jail for practicing nursing.”

Alabi congratulated them for the successful conclusion of their journey through nursing school, acknowledging that they have demonstrated academic excellence and also qualities that make exceptional nurses, including empathy, resilience and commitment to serving others.