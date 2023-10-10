COAS inaugurates fire station, soldiers’ quarters in Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated a newly constructed Fire Station at Bonny Cantonment and 30 blocks of flats for soldiers at Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Lagbaja said the fire station became necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property in the cantonment and to also support emergency and response agencies, when needed.

The newly-inaugurated 30 blocks of flats were constructed to accommodate soldiers of the rank of Corporal and below at 174 Battalion, Odogunyan Barracks, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The COAS explained that the project was executed to improve the welfare of troops and their families.

Other projects inaugurated by the COAS included three renovated and remodelled 12 units Corporal Below Quarters.

Lagbaja expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, adding that the projects would stand the test of time.

While addressing troops of 81 Division, the COAS charged them to be law abiding and ensure compliance with the laws of Lagos State.

He assured them that their welfare would not be taken for granted under his administration.

He also called on the troops to remain committed to the fight against insecurity in their areas of responsibility.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Mohammed Usman, expressed appreciation for the support of the COAS to the Division.

Usman assured the Lagbaja of the Division’s commitment to Nigerian Army’s mission by loyally keying to the COAS’s command philosophy.