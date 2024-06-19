Multi-titlists Rivers Angels have zoomed into the last four of this year’s President Federation Cup in style, after a 5-0 hammering of Osun Babes in Enugu on Wednesday.
Abuja-based Naija Ratels also reached the semi finals, following a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat of FC Robo Queens of Lagos at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba. Both teams ended the regulation period with the scoreline at 1-1.
Delta Queens cut Sunshine Queens from Akure to size with a 2-0 defeat at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.
Also in Benin City, Remo Stars Ladies continued their fairy-tale run in this year’s competition with a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat of veteran campaigners Nasarawa Amazons, after both teams were stalemated at 1-1 following regulation time.
Also Read:
- President Federation Cup: Rivers Angels, Naija Ratels reach semi finals
- Atiku pays Sallah homage to Babangida, Abdulsalami
- Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih, cites anti-party activities
- Transcorp Hotels MD/CEO joins Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board
- Makinde approves Olakunlehin’s appointment as 43rd Olubadan
On Thursday, the finalists will emerge in the men’s competition, with Abia Warriors up against Kano Pillars at the Lafia City Stadium, and Kebbi United up against El-Kanemi Warriors at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project in Abuja. Both games will commence at 4pm.
WOMEN’S SEMI-FINAL PAIRINGS
Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) Vs Naija Ratels (FCT)
Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers)