President Federation Cup: Rivers Angels, Naija Ratels reach semi finals



Multi-titlists Rivers Angels have zoomed into the last four of this year’s President Federation Cup in style, after a 5-0 hammering of Osun Babes in Enugu on Wednesday.



Abuja-based Naija Ratels also reached the semi finals, following a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat of FC Robo Queens of Lagos at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba. Both teams ended the regulation period with the scoreline at 1-1.



Delta Queens cut Sunshine Queens from Akure to size with a 2-0 defeat at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.



Also in Benin City, Remo Stars Ladies continued their fairy-tale run in this year’s competition with a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat of veteran campaigners Nasarawa Amazons, after both teams were stalemated at 1-1 following regulation time.

Also Read:

On Thursday, the finalists will emerge in the men’s competition, with Abia Warriors up against Kano Pillars at the Lafia City Stadium, and Kebbi United up against El-Kanemi Warriors at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project in Abuja. Both games will commence at 4pm.



WOMEN’S SEMI-FINAL PAIRINGS



Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) Vs Naija Ratels (FCT)

Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers)