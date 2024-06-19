EX-President Buhari mourns passing of Chief Florence Saraki

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of Chief Florence Morenike Saraki, the mother of the president of the 8th National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki.

She is also the mother of his former minister of state, transportation and later solid minerals development, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyat Saraki.

Buhari said, “I’am saddened by the demise of Chief Florence Saraki, a strong pillar of the Saraki dynasty and a mother firmly committed to family values and the welfare of the less privileged. The commitment and resilience she had shown as she supported the family following the death of the patriarch, Senator Abubakar Olusola Saraki, and Waziri of Ilorin is praiseworthy.

“She was a hardworking and people-friendly community leader whose kindness and thoughtfulness towards others is an inspiration. She will sorely be missed by many in Kwara state and at the centre.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the former senate president and my noteworthy minister, for whom their mother meant so much. May her soul rest in peace.”