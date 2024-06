Former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku paid Sallah homage to former military Heads of State, Gen Ibrahim Babagida and Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, at their residences in Minna, Niger State on Wednesday, 19th of June, 2023.

