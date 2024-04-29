POSELF charges Abia to end media persecution of past administration

The Pro-Obidient South East Leaders Forum has called on the Abia State Government led by Governor Alex Otti to end what it referred to as a media war and personal vendetta against the immediate past government of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

It spoke in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Chetachi Ikpe, and Secretary, Chief Marcus Obiakwa.

The Forum said inasmuch as it supports the fight against all corrupt practices, it will always advocate for due process to be followed and not engage in media trials that will end up reducing the chances of proper judicial trials in the end.

POSELF said that the Forum acknowledges the challenges posed by the prolonged media war against Ikpeazu’s tenure, cautioning against unfounded accusations and emphasising the need for evidence-based discourse.

The Forum said that while standing for transparency and accountability in governance, it still urges Governor Otti to substantiate his claims surrounding the alleged misappropriation of N10 billion in Abia State airport funds linked to Ikpeazu.

POSELF said the exclusion of anti-corruption cases from previous administrations, particularly during the Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji eras, underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach to addressing governance discrepancies.

Stressing that all stakeholders must uphold accountability to maintain public trust and confidence in the governance process, POSELF emphasised the need to avoid setting a precedent of endless probes, which may undermine the core principles of governance and deter progress.

It urged Governor Otti to remain focused on his responsibilities and refrain from engaging in personalised vendetta as that distracts from the Obidient governance agenda.

It said: “The accountability expected from the Abia State Government will not only uphold integrity but also pave the way for a more cohesive leadership that the Global Obidients Family can be proud of.

“Amidst mounting speculations concerning the purported mismanagement of funds and other weighty allegations against Ikpeazu, the call for the public release of the forensic audit reports has heightened.

“The absence of concrete evidence and transparency surrounding the investigation is a cause for concern, impacting the integrity of Mr Peter Obi and the esteemed Global Obidient Family.”

The Forum called for guidance from Abia Elders, especially figures such as Eze Isaac Ikonne (Enyi 1 of Aba), Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd), Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike and Senator Ike Nwachukwu.

POSELF said that their guidance has become extremely important and urgent in ensuring a swift resolution to the existing media war and fostering unity within the state.

It added: “Elections are over and it is now time for good governance devoid of partisanship and undue distractions. The purported explanation provided by former Governor Ikpeazu regarding the Abia Airport project sheds light on the decision-making processes during his administration.”

POSELF said that the importance of providing context and clarity in public discourse to dispel misinformation cannot be overstated and as such it is crucial to approach governance matters with transparency, integrity and a commitment to truth.

The Forum reiterated the calls from different quarters already for Governor Otti to release the Abia State forensic reports to instil confidence in the public and prevent further discord, adding that failure to address these concerns may have repercussions for the Obidient family and Peter Obi in the future.

It added: “The Forum expresses concern over the detrimental impact of the anti-Ikpeazu media war on the reputation of respected leaders, including Mr. Peter Obi.

“The biased nature of the media campaigns and the lack of substantial evidence against corruption allegations tarnish the image of reputable figures and the Global Obidient Family.

“It is imperative for Governor Alex Otti to act judiciously and substantiate claims through credible evidence to safeguard integrity and prevent unwarranted discord.

“Efforts to probe and discredit former Governor Ikpeazu must not overshadow the current administration’s responsibility of governing effectively and with integrity.

“The Forum emphasizes the need for Governor Otti to focus on delivering robust governance without succumbing to distractions or unfounded accusations. Unity and collaboration among all stakeholders are crucial for sustainable development and progress in Abia State.

“The Forum acknowledges the concerns raised by the Abia community regarding the media war, urging Governor Otti to navigate the challenges wisely.

“Misinformation and divisive narratives must not detract from the collective goal of advancing the state. As Chief Chikwe Udensi aptly warned, the path to progress must not be clouded with falsehoods but must be built on transparency, truth, and accountability.”