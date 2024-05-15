Embassies charging in dollars determine their own FX rates — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has accused some embassies in the country of not just charging for their services in dollars, but also determining the exchange rate.

EFCC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview on Arise Television.

Uwujaren, who said it was not for the EFCC to ban or direct embassies on how they conduct their businesses, however, noted that it was against Nigeria’s laws to transact in any other currency than naira.

He said: “We recognise as a commission that foreign missions are representatives of their home countries, enjoy certain diplomatic privileges by international law.

“The commission is not a place to want to interfere with some of the privileges that they enjoy under international law.

“It is not within the remit of the EFCC to either ban or direct foreign missions in the manner or the way they handle their finances.

“What happened is that the commission, over time, observed that a number of the foreign missions by the manner in which they handled consular services, a number of them have engaged third parties to carry out consular services on their behalf and those third parties have been invoicing in dollars.

“Some even went to the ridiculous extent of determining the exchange rate or the naira in the course of the transaction with Nigerians and some foreign nationals based in Nigeria.

“We thought that that practice conflicted with extant laws and regulations in Nigeria, and we felt compelled to bring this practice to the knowledge of the missions through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Uwujaren said the letter written by the Commission on n May 11, 2024, titled ”EFCC Advisory to Foreign Missions against Invoicing in US Dollar,” was directed to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and not to the foreign embassies.

He said: “The advisory that we issued was to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“And what we did was essentially to bring this practice, which we believe conflicts with Section 20, subsection 1 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, that section of recipient Act makes the naira the only legal tender in Nigeria, which presupposes that is the only acceptable currency for doing business within the borders of our country.

“Essentially, our focus is to discourage the dollarisation of transactions within the local Nigerian economy.”