Assembly seeks urgent action on Ogun train station road

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution calling on the state government to begin urgent construction on the Kemta-Olokuta-Idi-Aba Road through the Professor Wole Soyinka (Train) Station in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The lawmakers said the deplorable condition of the road had affected human and vehicular movements along the axis.

They said that commuters who depended on the railway as a means of transportation were particularly affected.

Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North II) moved the motion for the opening of the debate during plenary, seconded by Olakunle Sobukanla (APC-Ikenne) .

Adeyanju spoke on the deteriorating condition of the road, which connected the Professor Wole Soyinka (Train) Station and some 52 communities within the Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

The lawmaker said that the road had deteriorated, thereby affecting local connectivity and commercial activities in the area.

Adeyanju said that residents and commuters had expressed considerable concerns on the deplorable condition of the road.

He said flooding had worsened the condition of the road, making it largely impassable for vehicles.

According to him, only commercial motorcyclists managed to navigate the stretch of the road.

Other lawmakers who contributed sought the state government’s attention in addressing the situation of the road.

Some believed that such intervention would revitalise economic activities, enhance safety and improve the overall quality of lives of the residents in the area and adjoining communities.

On his part, the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda), said it had become imperative for the state government to do something about the plight of road users across the state, especially, as the rainy season approached.

Elemide said that the road, when fixed, would ease human and vehicular movement.

The position of the House is coming after a report by veteran broadcaster, Funke Treasure, on the state of the road.

Treasure’s report on News Central television followed her visit to the ancient town for the Second Nigerian Media Leaders Summit between May 5 and 8, 2024.

Report on state of road out of Professor Wole Soyinka (Train) Station in Abeokuta, Ogun State pic.twitter.com/6ml5pkKHWW — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 15, 2024

The Ogun State Government, however, explained that it is a federal road.

It said in a statement on X that it was doing all that was possible to ensure the Federal Government cedes the construction of the road to it.

