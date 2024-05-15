Ogun speaks on bad road out of train station + Video.

The Ogun State Government has reacted to a report on News Central TV on the bad state of the road from the Professor Wole Soyinka (Train) Station into different parts of the state.

The report on the station had highlighted the facilities at the station and its significance, but noted the state of the road.

The report, authored by a versatile broadcast journalist, Funke Treasure, followed her trip to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for the Second Nigerian Media Leaders Summit.

Reacting to the News Central TV report by Treasure, who was in Abeokuta with other Nigerian media leaders from May 5 to 8, 2024, on its X handle, the Ogun State Government said: “On the worn-out pathway leading to the Abeokuta train station!

“This is a matter close to our hearts. Enhancing this route holds promise of rendering train travel more enjoyable.

“Yet, we tread cautiously, refraining from vocalizing our concerns, lest it be misconstrued as making excuses.

“Debates ensue, tangled in bureaucratic intricacies, as this particular stretch, albeit short, falls under the purview of the Federal Government, responsible for its upkeep.

“To embark on reconstruction, the State Government requires a permission from the Minister. However, obtaining such authorization proves a sluggish ordeal, hindered by bureaucratic inertia.

“It’s noteworthy that the Station Complex was conceptualized to coincide with the development of its surrounding arteries, an integral part of the overarching scheme.

“Recent developments have seen the Federal Government granting approval for the Ogun State Government to undertake the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road, a triumph after years of persistent appeals by the incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON.”

Report on state of road out of Professor Wole Soyinka (Train) Station in Abeokuta, Ogun State pic.twitter.com/6ml5pkKHWW — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 15, 2024