How Bank Manager stole N650m from customers — Police

The Osun State Police Command has offered explanation on how aManager in one of the country’s first generation banks, Adeniyi Talabi, stole N650 million from customers.

The spokesperson of the Command, Yemisi Opalola, offered the explanation on Tuesday in a statement she issued.

Opalola, a Superintendent of Police, said Talabi fleeced 35 customers of their money.

She said he did this by obtaining the amount under false pretence from the victims and illegal transaction called proof of funds.

Revealing that the Manager has been suspended by the first generation bank, she said he and his accomplices would be charged in court upon completion of an investigation.

Opalola said the 47-year-old Bank Manager, a resident of Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji Road, Osogbo, was arrested for “an offence of fraud, Obtaining money under false pretence (OBT), Conversion and Stealing amounting to the sum of N650,850,000 in an illegal product called PROOF of FUNDS which involved a total number of 35 victims (people)….

“Investigation into the case has since commenced and the suspect and his accomplices will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”