Poll: Adeleke votes, commends INEC, security agencies

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Saturday at about 8.50 am cast his vote at Ward 2, Unit 9, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North council area of the state, in the house of assembly election.



Speaking after casting his vote, the governor commended security personnel and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.



The governor said he had given directives to all security agencies to ensure that electorate come out and exercise their civic responsibilities without hindrance.



“Nobody is above the law and as the Chief Security Officer of the state, I had given directives to all security agencies to ensure voters performs their civic responsibility any without hindrance.



“It is their right to vote because democracy has come to stay in Nigeria,” he said.



Meanwhile, there was heavy military presence at strategic locations in the town, while vehicles entering the town were subjected to thorough searching.



The voting process, which commenced at 8:30am is going on peacefully.



Meanwhile, INEC staff arrived early at the polling units visited in Ile-Ife.



At ward 11, unit 13, Igboya Open Space, Ile-Ife, INEC adhoc staff arrived as early as 6:30am, while at ward 11, unit 7, L. A. Primary School, Ife East Local Government, INEC staff arrived at 7:00am.



Low turnout of voters were, however, noticed in some of the polling units visited in Ile-Ife.