Policemen, driver shot dead as gunmen attack lawmaker’s wife

Two mobile policemen attached to 31 Police Mobile Force in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and a driver, attached to Christy Uroye, the wife of the lawmaker representing Warri South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Augustine Uroye, were killed during an attack on her on Monday night.

The escort vehicle carrying the policemen and the wife of the lawmaker was ambushed at the Pathfinder area in Warri, Delta State.

Our reporter gathered that the incident happened at about 5:30pm as the four headed to the home of Hon. Uroye in Japa, Warri.

The mobile policemen have been identified as Inspector Kuje Yakubu with an AK-47 rifle with breach number BA-343783 with 30 rounds of ammunition and F/NO 500183 Sergeant Bakari Isah with a rifle with breach No 07003314 and 30 rounds of life ammunition.

Uroye’s wife sustained bullet wounds.

The woman, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, is receiving treatment at Nigerian Navy Hospital in Warri.

A Police Situation Report, sighted by our reporter, stated: “There was an attack on police mobile men attached to No 31 PMF Asaba Delta State.

“They were deployed to one of our approved beats at Pathfinder Warri.

“Today being the 2nd of August 2024, about 5:30 pm, information received from the U/C Unit 391 Warri has it that one Ap/No 324567 inspector Kuje Yakubu with AK-47 rifle with bridge No Ba-343783 with 30 rounds of life ammunition and F/No 500183 Sergeant Bakari Isah attached with Ar rifle with bridge No 07003314 with 30 rounds of life ammunitions each, were shot dead by armed men.

“They were shot together with the civilian driver that was driving the vehicle, alongside the wife of one honourable Augustine their principal.

“The woman who was also in the same vehicle and was also shot, sustained bullet wounds and has varying degrees of injuries. She is currently receiving treatment at the naval hospital Warri.

“The armed men opened fire on them from the rear, while on escort to their home in Japa Warri after the day job.

“The corpses of the mobile police personnel have been deposited at Ekpan General Hospital Morgue Warri. The case was incidented at Ekpan Divisional Police Station Warri.

“After that, an aggressive stop and search and roadblock mounted by the men of Nigeria police officers in Warri.

“The hoodlums later abandoned the vehicle they were using and escaped.

“The abandoned car was thoroughly searched, and three rifles were recovered.

“Two among the rifles belonged to the slain PMF men and the last rifle belonged to the hoodlums. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.”

The spokesman, Delta State Police Command. Bright Edafe, when contacted, said the attack was a failed kidnapping operation and that the hoodlums did not succeed in kidnapping the wife of Uroye.

Edafe, a Superintendent of Police, also mentioned that the three rifles collected from the mobile policemen by the gunmen were recovered, adding: “I can’t confirm their death yet.”

